Fremont Earthquake: Milpitas, San Francisco, San Jose, and Other California Cities Affected
On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Fremont, California, causing vibrations to be felt in Milpitas, San Francisco, and San Jose.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the earthquake occurred at 9:35 AM in the northern edge of the Mission Peak Regional Preserve, just east of Ohlone College.
Additional USGS data revealed that some Santa Clara County residents experienced some shaking.
