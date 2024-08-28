Published 06:46 IST, August 28th 2024
First Rioter to Breach US Capitol During Jan 6 Attack Jailed for More Than 4 Years
Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Sparks, a 47-year-old former factory worker from Cecilia, Kentucky.
First Rioter to Breach US Capitol During Jan 6 Attack Jailed for More Than 4 Years | Image: X
