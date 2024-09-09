Published 13:59 IST, September 9th 2024
Flooding Sweeps Away Bus and Bridge Collapses in Vietnam as Storm Deaths Rise to 59
A bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding Monday as more rain fell on northern Vietnam from a former typhoon that has caused at least 59 deaths.
At least 13 missing after bridge collapses in northern Vietnam | Image: AP
