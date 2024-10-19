Published 17:08 IST, October 19th 2024
France Vows Support for Ukraine's Plan to End Russian Invasion
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the 2 1/2-year war with Russia, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
French President Emmanuel Macron. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:08 IST, October 19th 2024