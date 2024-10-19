sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 17:08 IST, October 19th 2024

France Vows Support for Ukraine's Plan to End Russian Invasion

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the 2 1/2-year war with Russia, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
French PM Macron said that Europe must prove that "it is never a vassal of the United States."
French President Emmanuel Macron. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:08 IST, October 19th 2024