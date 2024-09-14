Published 14:47 IST, September 14th 2024
Funerals to Be Held for Teen Boy and Math Teacher Killed in Georgia High School Shooting
Family, friends and supporters of 14-yr-old Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Christina Irimie, 53, were gathering to say farewell at separate afternoon services.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Funerals to Be Held for Teen Boy and Math Teacher Killed in Georgia High School Shooting | Image: AP file photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:47 IST, September 14th 2024