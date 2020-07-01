Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Oshawa: Virtual Activities Planned In Light Of The Pandemic

Canada Day celebrations in Oshawa will look a little bit different due to the Coronavirus. Even though the government is advising people to stay indoors, virtual celebrations for the same are available on Oshawa’s official website. Sadly the fireworks won't be happening but a virtual display can be seen on Canada Government Official websites. Many other virtual activities are also planned by the government. Take a look at all details regarding the day:

Celebrate Canada Day

Canada Day is a national celebration day which takes place on July 1. It is a federal holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, 1867, that classified the Provinces of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single state called Canada. The festival is celebrated all across the country and by Canadians living abroad.

The holiday is often called Canada’s birthday and is an important milestone for the country. Here are all the activities people living in Oshawa can tap into:

1. The first activity that can be performed is that people can decorate their house and upload pictures online. Furthermore, people can tag @OshawaCulture on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtags #OurOshawa and #OshEvents.

2. There will a virtual line-up for the celebration and will feature artist like - country artist Leah Daniels and children’s entertainer Jungle Jack. All these events can be caught from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m live on their websites and everyone is welcome to join.

3. Finally, the fireworks will also take place virtually. Anyone who wishes to see the firework can click here. Viewers will get to see the firework in augmented reality on any of their devices. They can take their smartphones and point it up in the sky and the visual is supposed to look as realistic as the real fireworks.

Wherever we are on July 1🇨🇦, our eyes will be on our beautiful Canadian skies illuminated by the #CanadaDay virtual fireworks! 🎆🎇➡️ https://t.co/Vm4rjXmUkT pic.twitter.com/Jd3VRzbDVX — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) June 29, 2020

For more activities, this site can be visited. Activities are planned for all group ages in the city of Oshawa. Furthermore, everyone is also invited to the event and even non-Canadians can join to see the celebrations that happen virtually.

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock