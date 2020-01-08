WATCH: Footage Allegedly Shows Moment That Iran's Qaim-1 Missiles Struck US Base In Iran

Amid escalating tension between the United States and Iran, Iran's defence minister on Wednesday has said that Iran used short-range missiles to attack US air bases in Iraq. Footage accessed by Republic TV shows that Iran used short-range ballistic missile Qiam to target the Ain Al-Asad in Western Iraq and also around Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Here is the latest footage:

Iran's missile strike

Iran's Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to designate the US military as "terrorists" over the assassination of Iran's second most important person after the Supreme Leader--Qasem Soleimani last week. "Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," the bill said. Iranian state media claimed that '80 American terrorists' were killed in the missiles fired to Iraq. Further adding that US military equipment was "severely damaged."

Iraq's Ain al-Asad housing US troops was hit by over a dozen rockets on Wednesday, amid the escalation between Washington and Tehran. In response to the attack, US President tweeted saying "all is well." “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning" he tweeted.

Iraqi security officials told an international news channel that there were no casualties among Iraqi security forces following the attack in Anbar province and Erbil. Oil prices soared sharply by 5% after the Pentagon confirmed Iran's attack on the Iraqi airbases. The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

