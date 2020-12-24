From Nobel Prize Banquet To Olympics, Everything That Stopped In 2020 For The First Time

The unprecedented situations that made people across the world rethink all the simpler things in life such as dining out or standing in a congested road, the dreadful year also led to a range of things to stop for the first time in several years. From Nobel Prize banquet being cancelled for the first time since 1956 to Tokyo Olympics being postponed to next year for the first time in 124-year history, here are 10 things that couldn't happen in 2020 or were subjected to momentous changes:

Nobel Prince banquet

The Nobel prize banquet was cancelled for the first time in over half a century amid the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, the prize ceremony was also held digitally with laureates getting their medals and diplomas in their respective countries. Th even, which marked the end of the Nobel Prize week with winners being invited to the Swedish capital Stockholm for talks and the award ceremony was cancelled in 2020.

Tokyo Olympics

For the first time in 124-year modern history, Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed from July 24 to the summer of next year amid the increasing concerns of coronavirus outbreak. However, the official statement did not mention the updated schedule of the games. Before an official confirmation, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said on March 24 that after his talks with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on March 24, they have agreed on postponing the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by one year.

UNGA Conference held virtually

For the first time since its establishment, UN General Assembly annual meet went virtual. Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the 193 member organisation decided that the heads of state and governments would not be present physically this year, instead, they would submit their prerecorded statement for the session that was scheduled in September.

Mumbai-Thane passenger service stopped

For the first time in 167 years, the passenger train from Mumbai to Thane stopped amid COVID-19 for the safety of people.

Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling



For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety



Stay indoor & make the nation victorious



Artistic impression of first train pic.twitter.com/8K8L2y2mfO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2020

Wimbledon cancelled

Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world was called off for the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Earth Hour marked online

Earth Hour Day 2020 was celebrated online on March 28, 2020. At 8:30 pm local time for the first time since its inception in 2007.

Running into the weekend like…#EarthHour is tomorrow! 🌎 Join the world and turn off all inessential and unnecessary lights 💡 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm. Be part of the largest environmental movement for our shared home.



Go to https://t.co/jlqIv305u7 for our virtual events! pic.twitter.com/lGkP2Kynbk — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 27, 2020

Victoria Memorial lawns shut

For the first time in 100 years, lawns of Kolkata's Victoria Memorial were closed for public in March after West Bengal reported its first case of COVID-19.

India cancels flights

As a COVID-19 restriction measure, the government had cancelled all flight operations including domestic and international for the first time ever. However, it soon began establishing 'transport bubbles' or 'air bubbles' to kickstart travel.

Eiffel Tower shut down

Paris' Eiffel Tower witnessed the longest closure since World War II and reopened after 104 days with many precautionary measures in place to avoid any transmission of COVID-19. Despite the restrictions, from drum rolls to tower’s mascot, the reopening day was marked with all sorts of celebratory activities or “fanfare” for the mask-wearing public at Paris’ most iconic landmark.

Scottish exam cancelled

In Scotland, the education secretary announced the cancellation of exams for the first time since the system was put in place in 1888.

