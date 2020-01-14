Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif Slams UK For 'parroting' US Line

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister, Javad Zarif on Tuesday slammed the United Kingdom over their support to the United States amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Taking to Twitter, Zarif stated that the UK was 'parroting' US lines and blamed Washington for the rise of terrorism in the region.

Zarif also mentioned that the E-3 is trying to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by resorting to bullying. The E-3 comprises France, Germany, and Italy. Iranian Foreign Ministry once again condemned the regime’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Defense Minister’s unacceptable remarks on the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and his companions by the US terrorist forces considering these remarks as the UK’s participation in the crime.

Diplomatic malpractice?



UK is parroting US line & blindly abetting its terrorist adventurism in our region



The last time UK was dragged along to infamy by the US was in Iraq war. How did that work out?



Take the honorable path for a change: settle court-ordered debt to Iranians — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 13, 2020

For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat.



That hasn't gotten it anywhere-and it never will.



E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party



Rather it should muster the courage to fulfill its own obligations. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 13, 2020

On January 7, Zarif took to Twitter and responded to US President Donald Trump's threat by sharing the pictures of protests in Iran over America's threats.

This name-calling came after a long stir between the two countries following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and attacks on Green Zone in Baghdad. Javad Zarif accused the US of inciting war crimes and violating international laws in the tweet.

.@realDonaldTrump threatens Iran with violations of intl law— even war crimes such as use of force, “disproportionate response” & bombing cultural sites.



Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them?



Or realize he’s turned the U.S. into a #RogueRegime? pic.twitter.com/ZezR0vGiF0 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 6, 2020

Iran's statement on UK

Earlier on Monday Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the UK officials’ anti-Iran remarks and the country’s ambassador’s suspiciously illegal and unprofessional measure of participating in an internal gathering in Tehran. The statement emphasizes that the UK envoy’s presence in an internal gathering is London’s clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs contrary to principles of diplomatic relations which implies the UK’s participation in the US' failed policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

Referring to the British Foreign Minister's threat against Iran to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Zarif emphasized that any possible mistake made by the UK will face Iran's harsh and proportionate reaction and London will be responsible for the consequences.

Also referring to the UK's colonial history in the Middle East, the statement adds that it is time for the UK to understand that the era of colonialism has come to end and the country's ambassadors must stop interfering in internal affairs of the countries and stop intensifying tension.

The statement also emphasizes that despite having different attitudes and viewpoints Iran never accepts interference of foreign states in its internal affairs and will never forget that the UK government is a supporter of the butchers who slaughtered Yemeni children and Khashoggi.

In the end, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the UK government to end any form of interference in Iran's internal affairs by its ambassador and warns London of continuation of interfering measures can be responded beyond just summoning the UK's envoy.

