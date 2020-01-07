Iran Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif Responds To Trump's Threat With Protest Pictures

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran Javad Zarif took to Twitter and responded to US President Donald Trump's threat by sharing the pictures of protests in Iran over America's threats. This name-calling comes after a long stir between the two countries following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and attacks on Green Zone in Baghdad.

Javad Zarif accused the US of inciting war crimes and violating international laws in the tweet.

Zarif shares the pictures of Iran protests

.@realDonaldTrump threatens Iran with violations of intl law— even war crimes such as use of force, “disproportionate response” & bombing cultural sites.



Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them?



Or realize he’s turned the U.S. into a #RogueRegime? pic.twitter.com/ZezR0vGiF0 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 6, 2020

Zarif shared the pictures of worldwide protests

Furthermore, Javad Zarif took to the microblogging website Twitter again and called out the US by sharing a few more pictures of a worldwide protest against Soleimani's killing. In the tweet, Javad Zarif referred to the slain Iranian General as an "anti-ISIS hero". Talking about the worldwide protests, Zarif also called the uprising against Soliemani's killing as the "End of malign US presence in West Asian".

US' sanctions against Zarif

Earlier in August 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on the Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif to send a message to the "Iranian regime". As per the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Iran’s downing of a US drone was "unacceptable" and thus imposing sanctions on "Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson" would send a clear message.

The sanctions against Zarif blocked any property or interests he had in the United States. However, the Iranian foreign minister came out and said, "I have no property or interests outside of Iran". Zarif has lived in the United States, from the age of 17 and he has served as the Iranian ambassador in the UN from 2002 to 2007.

Iran President breaks silence

The President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani finally broke his silence over US President Donald Trump's warning of targeting 52 Iranian sites and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. Taking to Twitter Rouhani further stated that the Iranian nation should not be threatened. Have a look at Rouhani's tweet.

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

