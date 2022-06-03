Jaishankar Calls Out 'Europe's Problem Is World's Problem' Mindset; Holds India's Ground

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar on Friday called out Europe for being "silent on many issues" and took a firm stance on India's position with the war in Ukraine spanning over 100 days now. Speaking at the GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia's Bratislava, Dr. Jaishankar reckoned that Europe has to grow out of the mindset that its problems are the world's problems and not vice versa.

Jaishankar further stated that he has observed "a linkage" of the strain between China and India and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Come on guys, India and China happened way before anything happened in Ukraine...the Chinese don't need a precedent somewhere else in the world to be or not be difficult with us," the EAM said. He slammed the repetitive arguments regarding New Delhi's stance as a "self-serving one."

Hitting back over questions on India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, Dr. Jaishankar noted, "if we are on the issue of who is silent at what point on what issue, I would say there are a lot of issues in Asia on which Europe held its peace." He concluded the section of the argument by calling Europe's remarks on India a "polemical point."

When asked about New Delhi's steps in case the standoff at the Indo-China border escalated in an echo of the crisis in Ukraine, which Europe-based think tanks believe might happen in the future, Dr. Jaishankar responded:

"I am partly reacting to the previous observation... somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problem but the world's problems are not Europe's problems. And there is a reflection of it."

"We have a difficult relationship with China, we are perfectly capable of managing it... But this idea that I do a transaction, I come in one conflict, because it will help in another conflict, that is not how the world works," Dr. Jaishankar explained.

India will weigh the situation to make the right decision: EAM

Jaishankar stated that for New Delhi the right way to make decisions is to weigh the potential pros and cons of the situation and consequently adapt the one that "rightly fits." He also disagreed with the geopolitically decided "construct" of the US-led West and emerging Chinese influence. He sternly responded: "I don't accept this imposed construct... I don't feel it is necessary for India to join this axis if not then definitely the other." He went on: "India is one-fifth of the world's population and the fifth-largest economy in the world and India is entitled to have its own side and make her own choices devoid of cynical transactions but based on values and interests."

Russia-Ukraine war is a 'major concern' for India's population: Dr. Jaishankar

Speaking on the topic "Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region," the External Affairs Minister said that the Russia-Ukraine war is a 'great concern' for India's population. He added that "Russia's war in Ukraine is a major concern for India's population for 2 reasons; everyone is interconnected," and secondly, "India is a very digital society & has much awareness, it is impacting people's daily lives through the rising prices of petrol, wheat, and more".

