Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines Can Be Stored In Normal Medical Freezer

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine no longer needs to be kept at super-cold temperatures, according to the updated stability data. The new results, which have been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration, suggest that the vaccine can be kept in a normal medical freezer at between -15C and -25C for as long as two weeks. It is worth mentioning that previously the vaccine had to be stored in ultra-cold freezers that kept it between -60C and -80C, temperatures colder than the Antarctic winter.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, was first approved in the UK. Its inability has been a major hurdle for distribution efforts. Vaccine doses are shipped in specially-designed containers that must be topped up with dry ice every five days and once it arrives at a clinic, it can be kept in a fridge for only five days. These stringent requirements have complicated vaccine rollout.

However, on February 19, Ugur Sahin, who is BioNTech’s chief executive, said that the latest finding would offer “greater flexibility” for vaccination centers. According to the Telegraph, Sahin said that his company will continue to leverage expertise to develop potential new formulations that could make the vaccine even easier to transport and use. Pfizer, on the other hand, has said that it is seeking permission from the FDA to store its COVID-19 vaccine for two weeks and temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

‘Could make roll-out easier’

Now, if the FDA grants the request, the vaccine could simplify logistics for distribution. Professor Danny Altmann, who is an immunologist at Imperial College, London, said that the latest data might sound like a “minor change”, but in the real-life challenge of global rollout it will have a “tremendous impact”. Altmann added that it was inevitable that a protocol that started out very constrained and limited by the precise conditions defined by the initial trials would eventually be found safe in a simplified form.

While speaking about the latest development, the World Health Oraganization (WHO) said that they are aware of reports and they look forward to seeing the data. WHO spokesperson added that if the data is proven correct, this could make the roll-out of the vaccine easier in all countries and particularly in low-income ones. Meanwhile, COVAX, which is the WHO-led scheme to ensure vaccines are distributed across the globe, expects roughly 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. Under the scheme, the agency will roll out the vaccine to countries including Rwanda, South Africa, and Cabo Verde in the initial stages of the initiative.

