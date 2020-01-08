US-Iran Escalation: UK Calls For Dialogue And Restraint But Also Keeping Forces Ready

The United Kingdom issued a statement asking the United States of America (USA) and Iran for de-escalation so as to prevent any untoward incident. The statement was issued after Iran struck Iraqi military bases that housed American troops.

UK asks for dialogue

Yesterday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made a statement to Parliament on the tensions, saying the UK has taken urgent measures to protect British national and other interests, including shipping. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 8, 2020

The UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated in the Parliament that the British government has already taken steps to protect the national and other interests, including shipping. He added that the British government was increasing the readiness of the forces in the region and were on standby if needed.

In a tweet via his official handle, he stated that all British citizens in the region were safe. He, however, added that it is important to move forward via dialogue since volatility in the region will only benefit terrorist organisations.

All U.K. personnel are safe following last night’s attack in Iraq but it is now vital we move forward through dialogue. Further volatility only benefits Daesh and other terrorist groups who will seek to capitalise on instability. — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) January 8, 2020

Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops, in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. Taking to Twitter, Zarif said that Iran targeted the base from where “cowardly armed attack” against citizens and senior officials were launched.

Iranian state TV said it was in revenge for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose died last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad. US and Iraqi officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, though buildings were still being searched. The Iraqi government later confirmed there were no casualties among Iraqi forces.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

