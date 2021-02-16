UNICEF Partners With Major Airlines To Transport COVID-19 Vaccines And Medical Supplies

More than 10 international airlines have partnered with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to distribute COVID-19 vaccines all over the world. The list includes some of the world's biggest players in the airline industry such as Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Air France, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa Cargo, United Airlines, etc. These airlines will help UNICEF deliver vaccines and other essential humanitarian supplies under the World Health Organisation's COVAX initiative to more than 100 countries.

"Delivery of these life-saving vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, considering the sheer volumes that need to be transported, the cold chain requirements, the number of expected deliveries, and the diversity of routes," Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF Supply Division said in a statement.

These airlines have signed agreements with the UN agency, which requires them to prioritise transportation of vaccines and other essential medical and humanitarian supplies. UNICEF is procuring and assisting in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative for low and middle-income countries. WHO launched the COVAX initiative last year to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines all over the world regardless of the country's financial status so the pandemic could be defeated.

WHO intends to distribute as many as 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to at least 92 countries in 2021. As of February 15, the world has administered more than 175 million doses of vaccines. The United States (52 million), China (40 million), the United Kingdom (15 million), and India (8 million) are leading other countries in terms of total vaccine doses administered. Meanwhile, in terms of COVID-19 cases, the world has registered 109 million cases so far, of which 2.4 million people have lost their lives.

