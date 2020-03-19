US President Donald Trump Approves Use Of Anti-malarial Drug For Use Against COVID-19

Addressing a press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday, US President Donald Trump approved the use of anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use against the novel coronavirus. He mentioned that chloroquine was used to treat strong arthritis as well. Mentioning that chloroquine had shown very encouraging early results, the US President also revealed that this drug would be made available immediately. Also known as hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since 1944. Incidentally, three COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan were successfully cured with a combination of swine flu medicines, chloroquine, and HIV drugs.

Watch the full press briefing here:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/uvFZaWbcME — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 19, 2020

Trump invokes Korean War-era law to combat COVID-19

Closing the US borders, Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will be losing the border with Canada by mutual consent, at a White House press conference. Moreover, Trump also said that he was invoking the Defense Production Act with the FEMA active at level 1, across the nation. The Defence Production Act of 1950, a Korean War-era law reportedly authorises the US President to take action to force the American industry to ramp up production of critical equipment and supplies such as ventilators, respirators and protective gear for health care workers.

Addressing New York's large scale Coronavirus pandemic, Trump announced that two military hospital ships - USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, were dispatched to New York City. The Comfort reportedly houses 1,000 beds with 80 beds for intensive care. He also said the military had issued restrictions on international and domestic travel to all Department of Defense employees. Trump has also suspended all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April - offering “immediate relief to renters and homeowners".

