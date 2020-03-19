'Waking To Your Chaos Is A Nightmare': Lana Condor On Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Attack

Lana condor, who shot to fame with the Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, has slammed the President of USA Donald Trump for calling the pandemic coronavirus a 'Chinese virus'. Lana spoke for the Asian American community when she called out the President and said, "You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have". She took to her Twitter handle and posted an irate note urging Trump to 'be better'.

Have a look:

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

Read | Donald Trump assures people 'money will soon be coming' amid 'Chinese Virus' scare

For the unversed, US President Donald Trump has defended his calling of coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" earlier this week, saying the term is "not racist" as the viral strain originated in China. Trump claimed it was China who first alleged that the virus was caused by the American army.

"Because it comes from China, it's not racist at all. It comes from China. I want to be accurate," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about the allegations that the use of the term "Chinese virus" is racist and it has resulted in attacks on Chinese-Americans in the country. "China tried to say...(Coronavirus) was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen. It's not going to happen as long as I'm president. It comes from China," he said.

Read | Donald Trump defends 'Chinese virus' comment, says 'it's very accurate'

On Wednesday, Katie Leung, who played the role of Cho Chang in the popular Harry Potter movie series also lashed out at Trump for his comment on the pandemic. She took to Twitter and expressed how appalling his 'Chinese virus' comment had been as she labelled him 'an absolute racist'.

Have a look:

President Trump defends using “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19, telling @CeciliaVega it is “not racist at all...it comes from China.”



The use of the term has been under scrutiny amid reported incidents of bias against Asian Americans. https://t.co/piDsmnkG0y pic.twitter.com/DCSrJF1awQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

Read | Harry Potter's Katie Leung calls out Trump for labelling Coronavirus as 'Chinese Virus'

Read | 'To All The Boys 2' movie has some major changes from Jenny Han's novel; here is a list