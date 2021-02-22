White Supremacy A 'transnational Threat', Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres

The United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that white supremacy constitutes a “trans-national” threat. Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, on Monday, February 22, he said that the racist groups had exploited the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to gain support. He said, "White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat. Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries".

He further added that the extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in various countries. Recently, he took to his Twitter as he wrote, “The rot of racism eats away at institutions, social structures & everyday life — often invisibly & insidiously. I welcome the new awakening in the global fight for racial justice, a surge of resistance against being reduced or ignored — often led by women & young people”. With this, he urged global cooperation to ‘defeat this grave and growing danger’.

The entire world is suffering from the sickness of violations of human rights.

The pandemic recovery gives us an opportunity to change that.

Now is the time to reset, reshape, and rebuild a world with human rights and dignity for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 22, 2021

Blinken and Guterres discuss global issues

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an introductory call to Guterres and discussed multiple issues, including coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the Syrian crisis and Tigray tragedy in Ethiopia. The Department of States Spokesperson, Ned Price informed that the US official expressed the country’s interest in close coordination with the UN on the many challenges the world is facing today. Price said that Blinken even praised the central role that the UN and its agencies play in coordinating our global response.

(Image Credits: AP)