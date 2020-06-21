WHO Chief Says 'Division & Hate Isn't The Way To Defeat Covid' Amid US & China Erraticism

Amid the 'Cold war'-like situation between US and China concerning the COVID-19 response of the latter, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reiterated that division and hatred will not help in defeating COVID-19. His remark comes even as Donald Trump has continued using 'Chinese virus' to refer to Covid and a cornered China has taken to territorial belligerence in response.

The tweet by WHO chief seemingly comes in the light of United States President Donald Trump's continued attack on China. Trump has held China responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the United States and worldwide. He has also terminated US membership of WHO for its failure to anticipate the severity of the pandemic, and also to carry out reforms, chiefly cutting dependence on China. The US has also discontinued its funding to WHO while Trump has gone to the extent of calling the WHO chief a 'puppet of China'.

US President Trump has also questioned as to how the virus which originated from Wuhan did not spread across China but has spread across the entire world, raising suspicion on China's discreet nature of withholding information on the severity of the virus and also not implementing protocols to restrict the virus in its own country and not allowing it to spread across the world.

China in retaliation had also tried to float conspiracy theory of accusing the US military of starting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides, over 123 countries have appealed for conducting an enquiry on the origin of COVID-19, which China begrudgingly accepted.

The United States, till date, remains the worst affected country due to COVID-19. According to Worldometers, over 2.33 million COVID-19 infections have been reported in United States till date, of which over 121,000 have succumbed to the virus. Over 8.9 million have been infected across the world with over 466,000 fatalities worldwide.