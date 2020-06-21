Salman Khan Faces Massive Outrage On Twitter After 'request' To Stand With Sushant's Fans

Salman Khan is once again at the receiving end of netizens' rage after he tweeted, late on Saturday, appealing to his fans to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The Dabangg star urged his fans not to take to heart the strong reactions of Sushant’s fans, and rather understand the pain that they were going through. After this statement by Salman Khan, netizens have taken to social media to decry him and called him out by insinuating that "he's only acting kind" and many such things, amid larger allegations being made against him.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

@BeingSalmanKhan I use to be big fan of yours but you don’t deserve this. Karma is waiting for you — Rohit (@Rohit_4890) June 20, 2020

Good acting deer 👍🏻 — mthn (@Being_Humor) June 20, 2020

Thank you for realising the dark truth about so called bhaijan. Now let him release his movies. We double dare him. We will teach him, how bullying is actually done. This is for you Sushant #boycottsalmankhan — Ritesh Poojary (@RITESHRAM) June 21, 2020

Band kroo apna bhasan , — Deepranjan Singh Malhotra (@DeepranjanSin20) June 21, 2020

Read | Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Twitter

On Saturday, Salman Khan broke his silence amid netizens’ strong reactions against some big names of the film industry in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Amid various hashtags floating against nepotism, favouritism and bullying in the film industry, some directed at Salman too, the actor urged his fans to stand with Sushant’s fans.

Here's the tweet:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

While netizens have criticized the seemingly well-intentioned tweet by Salman Khan, his die-hard fans on social media have applauded the actor for his kindness by claiming that they stand by him.

We love u Bhai ND always with u 😍 — Manju Sharma (@ManjuSh20107149) June 21, 2020

Off course shushant will be missed by everyone and we love you sir❤ @BeingSalmanKhan #westandbysalmankhan — Rica_singh (@Rica09848726) June 21, 2020

Read | Salman Khan gets a statement of support from FWICE amid ongoing controversies

Don’t know if all the allegations on you are true or not. But my heart knows who you’re! Very beautiful tweet. Thanks for keeping the love alive. -love, DK #WeStandBySalmanKhan #SalmanKhan — Diya kaur (@Diyakaur2) June 21, 2020

Really this man has heart of gold. . Luv u sir.. — Puja Sarswat (@PujaSarswat) June 21, 2020

Read | Salman Khan's 'Being Human' used for money-laundering in garb of charity: Abhinav Kashyap

Social media backlash against Salman had started when he had expressed his condolences upon the news of Sushant's demise. Some fans of Sushant Singh Rajput shared screenshots of Salman's allegedly critical comments about the late actor from the past. Fans of Sushant at his hometown Patna had also demonstrated at Salman’s brand ‘Being Human’ store in the city.

Salman's tweet also came on the same day three stars, known to be close to him, quit Twitter. His former co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma left the microblogging site to distance themselves from its ‘negativity’. Twitter has been abuzz with the ongoing debate about nepotism and unfair practices in the film industry after netizens started probing into the possible reasons why actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

Read | Angry fans protest to boycott Salman Khan outside 'Being Human' Patna outlet; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 14. His last rites were held the next day. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Bihar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.