World Population Day Slogans To Celebrate The Day And Raise Awareness

World Population Day is celebrated every year on the 11th of July. This special day aims to increase people’s awareness of various population issues, which include the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, and many more. World Population Day is celebrated by organizing a variety of activities and events to draw the attention of people to work together on the issues of the growing population. Many of these activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions and essay competitions. Below are some World Population Day slogans which you can share with family and friends.

World Population Day Slogans

Adopt a child instead of giving birth to your own child

Big family brings big problems too

Birth control is the blessing to get control over the increasing population

Birth control is the only solution to population control

Celebrate World Population Day to control population growth

Celebrate World Population Day to enjoy lesser crowd in future

Control overpopulation to remain away from starvation

Control the population and save women’s lives

Control the population to enjoy nature forever

Control the population to maintain a happy life

Control the population to really control the environmental issues

Earth cannot carry the heavy load for long, so think about population control

Earth is our home; keep it clean, happy and less crowded

Earth is the only known planet to live, let it be spacious

Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy

Increasing population is toxic to the Earth’s environment

Join the campaign to change population trends

Join the campaign to have enough space to live on the Earth

Keep a small family to have a big happy life

Lower down the burden of the Earth by controlling the population

Our Earth is in danger of overpopulation, control the population and save the Earth

Overpopulation is an overload on the planet, let’s pledge to reduce the load

Overpopulation gives rise to poverty, illiteracy, and lots of social issues

Overpopulation is the reason for less space and less food

Plan your family and protect the planet

Reduce the crowd on Earth for a better future

Reduce the population and empower women

Save the Earth from overexploitation caused by overpopulation

Save the Earth from population explosion.

A small family is a sweet family but a big family is a crowd

Start family planning for a happy future

Take the pledge to control the population

There are many responsibilities we need to do other than increasing the population

Two people make a company but three people a crowd

Use family planning tips and measures to have a small family

