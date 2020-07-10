World Population Day Slogans To Celebrate The Day And Raise Awareness

World Population Day is celebrated every year on the 11th of July. This special day aims to increase people’s awareness of various population issues, which include the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, and many more. World Population Day is celebrated by organizing a variety of activities and events to draw the attention of people to work together on the issues of the growing population. Many of these activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions and essay competitions. Below are some World Population Day slogans which you can share with family and friends.
World Population Day Slogans
- Adopt a child instead of giving birth to your own child
- Big family brings big problems too
- Birth control is the blessing to get control over the increasing population
- Birth control is the only solution to population control
- Celebrate World Population Day to control population growth
- Celebrate World Population Day to enjoy lesser crowd in future
- Control overpopulation to remain away from starvation
- Control the population and save women’s lives
- Control the population to enjoy nature forever
- Control the population to maintain a happy life
- Control the population to really control the environmental issues
- Earth cannot carry the heavy load for long, so think about population control
- Earth is our home; keep it clean, happy and less crowded
- Earth is the only known planet to live, let it be spacious
ALSO READ: World Chocolate Day Images To Share With Your Beloved On This Sweet Occasion
- Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy
- Increasing population is toxic to the Earth’s environment
- Join the campaign to change population trends
- Join the campaign to have enough space to live on the Earth
- Keep a small family to have a big happy life
- Lower down the burden of the Earth by controlling the population
- Our Earth is in danger of overpopulation, control the population and save the Earth
- Overpopulation is an overload on the planet, let’s pledge to reduce the load
- Overpopulation gives rise to poverty, illiteracy, and lots of social issues
- Overpopulation is the reason for less space and less food
ALSO READ: Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English To Send Your Loved Ones On This Prosperous Day
- Plan your family and protect the planet
- Reduce the crowd on Earth for a better future
- Reduce the population and empower women
- Save the Earth from overexploitation caused by overpopulation
- Save the Earth from population explosion.
- A small family is a sweet family but a big family is a crowd
- Start family planning for a happy future
- Take the pledge to control the population
- There are many responsibilities we need to do other than increasing the population
- Two people make a company but three people a crowd
- Use family planning tips and measures to have a small family
ALSO READ: World Chocolate Day History, Significance, And Practices; Find All Details
ALSO READ: Cow Appreciation Day History, Significance, Celebration And More