Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English To Send Your Loved Ones On This Prosperous Day

Sankasthi Chaturthi will be celebrated on July 9, 2020, Wednesday. This is a propitious day known to honour the powers and strength of Lord Ganesha. Sankasthi Chaturthi is observed in every lunar month, as per the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha.

In Sanskrit, the word ‘Sankashti’ implies ‘deliverance during the difficult time’. And, ‘Chaturthi’ translates to ‘fourth day’. The day is carried out by observing a strict fast by the followers. They break the fast at night after having darshan or sight of the moon led by prayers to Ganesha. Here is a compilation of Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English to send to your loved ones.

Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English

Destroy your sorrows enhance your happiness and create goodness all around you! Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2020

May Lord Ganesha fulfil all your Dreams and Wishes on this auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi and always.

May Lord Ganesha come to your house and take away all your worries and sorrows. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2020.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Happy Sankashti Chauth.

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi “May lord Ganpati bless you with the treasure of Health, Wealth & Happiness..”

This is a special time when family and friends get together, for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, In this festive season of GANESHA PUJA and always! Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2020.

Ganapati – Lord of all Gods

Alampata – Infinite Lord

Nideeshwaram – Bestower of Treasures & Riches

Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva

Siddhidata – Giver of Success

Harida – Golden coloured

Avighna – Remover of all difficulties & obstacles

May Lord Ganesha shower his finest blessings on you…Today and always. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!

With the blessings of Lord Ganapati...

May you receive success in all your endeavours!!!

Happy Sankashti Chauturthi.

May the Lord Vighnavinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties.

Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You With Lots of Luck and Prosperity.

Have a Great Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav 2020.

As rains bless the Earth

Likewise, may Lord Ganesha Bless you

With never-ending Happiness

Keep smiling & reciting

Ganapatti Bappa Moorya!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!!!

I wish u Happy Sankashti Chauth and pray to God for your prosperous life May you find all the happiness of life may ur all dreams come true.

May this Sankashti Chaturthi bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others.

