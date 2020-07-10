World Population Day Thoughts To Share To Celebrate The Day

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every year to make people aware of the growing population issues. World leaders in the year 1968 proclaimed that the public had a fundamental human right to determine freely and responsibly the number of their children. In the year 1989, World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the UN Development Programme as an outgrowth of the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on July 11, 1987.

Since then, it became necessary to generate awareness among the public about population issues. Here are a few thoughts on World Population Day by well-known persons to check out.

ALSO READ: Sankashti Chaturthi: History, Meaning, Significance And Celebration

World Population Day thoughts

“Close to a billion people – one-eighth of the world’s population – still live in hunger. Each year 2 million children die through malnutrition. This is happening at a time when doctors in Britain are warning of the spread of obesity. We are eating too much while others starve”. – Jonathan Sacks

“Every State has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights, as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or man-made”. – Pope Benedict XVI

“Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence”. – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

ALSO READ: Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English To Send Your Loved Ones On This Prosperous Day

“As a woman leader, I thought I brought a different kind of leadership. I was interested in women’s issues, in bringing down the population growth rate… as a woman, I entered politics with an additional dimension – that of a mother”. – Benazir Bhutto

Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry”. – Norman Borlaug

“A finite world can support only a finite population; therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero”. – Garrett Hardin

“The combination of population growth and the growth in consumption is a danger that we are not prepared for and something we will need global co-operation on”. – Maurice Strong

Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural systems of which we are a part work, have created a mess”. – David Suzuki

“Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio”. – Thomas Malthus

“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day”. – Jacques Yves Cousteau

ALSO READ: Body Painting Day History, Significance And Celebration; Here's All You Need To Know

ALSO READ: International Mango Festival Day: History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration