Body Painting Day History, Significance And Celebration; Here's All You Need To Know

Body Painting Day is celebrated every year on July 8. This day is celebrated to signify the importance of body painting and how it is a series of work of art and self-expression. On this day, people paint their naked or semi-naked bodies with paint. People walk around in public with their bodies painted with different designs and colours. Here is all you should know about the Body Painting day.

Read Also | World Chocolate Day Wishes In English To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

Body Painting Day history

On July 8, 2007, Andy Golub founded the Body Painting Day. He started this in New York City and at first, he was arrested for it. But then he was left as it was considered as an art as it was like a statue from Rome. The first body painting event that took place in 2008 was the first-ever public, non-commercial event. Back then, the models were seen wearing g-strings. However, in 2011, for the first time, Golub used totally nude male and female models. The models whose bodies were decorated were not professional models and were normal and ordinary people who take part in the event.

Read Also | Cow Appreciation Day Messages To Send To Spread Awareness About The Day

Body Painting Day significance

Body Painting Day is very important a day for those who love art. As body painting is a 3D artwork, it is more about the person being painted to accept his or her body the way it is. Its significance is for changing one's perspective towards nudity. This has nothing to do with the sexuality of a person.

This 3D artwork helps capture what a 2D canvas cannot capture. In contrast to stone statues, the body painting captures a message in a much better way. The live and motion picture that can tell a story better as they can use movement to tell a story which stone statues can't.

Read Also | National Macaroni Day: History, Significance And Celebration Of This Day

Body Painting Day Celebration

Body Painting Day, which started in New York, has not reached a lot of places yet. On this day, people come together with body paint all over their bodies and celebrate the art form. Along with New York, now this festival is celebrated formally in the cities of Amsterdam from 2015, in San Francisco from 2016 and in Berlin from 2017.

Read Also | 'Tell The Truth Day': History, Significance, Celebration, Other Details About This Day