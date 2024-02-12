Go Cashless: UPI Payments Now Accepted in Sri Lanka & Mauritius | Details Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: After France, India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on Monday during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations. Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined PM Modi at the virtual ceremony.

The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.

The launch enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India. Besides, RuPay cards were also introduced in Mauritius today.

The two countries(Mauritius and Sri Lanka) will now facilitate the use of UPI for Indians traveling abroad, enabling seamless payments. Additionally, Mauritian visitors to India will also have the opportunity to utilize UPI for transactions. Furthermore, the extension of RuPay services will empower Mauritian banks to issue RuPay cards, facilitating settlements in both India and Mauritius.

"India has emerged as a leader in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure. Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries," the government has said.

UPI, the mobile-based payment system in India, facilitates 24/7 payments through virtual payment addresses. It consolidates multiple bank accounts into a single app, offering various banking features in one platform.