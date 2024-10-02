Published 00:41 IST, October 2nd 2024
‘God’s Help, Victory Is Our’: Iran’s Supreme Leader First Statement After Missile Attack On Israel
Iran fired 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting shelter warnings, as tensions escalate ahead of Rosh Hashanah celebrations.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
‘God’s Help, Victory Is Our’: Iran’s Supreme Leader First Statement After Missile Attack On Israel | Image: AP NEWS
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:41 IST, October 2nd 2024