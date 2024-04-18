Advertisement

Tel Aviv: Amid claims by UNRWA, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, that a man-made famine is “tightening its grip” across Gaza, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the claims, saying “Israel was going above and beyond in the humanitarian sphere.”

Israel recently came under the attack of Iran which launched around 300 drones and missiles in its territory.

The office of Isreal PM posted on X, “Netanyahu “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. During the meetings, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defense.”

On Wednesday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the claims during his meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

PM Netanyahu was briefing them on the scope of the humanitarian assistance and the continued fighting in Gaza.

While referring to the counter attack on Iran, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defense.

Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to the British Foreign Secretary and the German Foreign Minister for their unwavering support and for their countries’ unprecedented standing up in defense of the State of Israel against Iran’s attack.

