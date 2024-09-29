Published 22:18 IST, September 29th 2024
Gunmen Storm a Camp in Pakistan’s Southwest and Kidnap 20 Laborers
Gunmen stormed a camp in Pakistan’s southwest and kidnapped 20 laborers, police said Sunday. It’s the second assault in as many days in restive Balochistan province, where separatist and militants are stepping up their insurgency against the central government.
Representative image. | Image: AP
