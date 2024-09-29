sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:18 IST, September 29th 2024

Gunmen Storm a Camp in Pakistan’s Southwest and Kidnap 20 Laborers

Gunmen stormed a camp in Pakistan’s southwest and kidnapped 20 laborers, police said Sunday. It’s the second assault in as many days in restive Balochistan province, where separatist and militants are stepping up their insurgency against the central government.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image.
