Hamas says it ‘values’ the Brazilian president’s comments comparing the mass killings in Gaza to the Holocaust. | Image:AP

New Delhi: Hamas has praised Brazil's President, Lula, for condemning Israeli actions in Gaza, as per media reports. Reports stated that Hamas, in their statement, supported his comparison of the Gaza killings to the Holocaust, calling it accurate. Interestingly , Hamas, in their statement, also urged the International Court of Justice to consider Lula's statement.

"We call on the International Court of Justice to take into consideration the Brazilian president’s statement about what our Palestinian people are going through at the hands of the criminal occupation army," the group said, stressing that Palestinians are being subjected to unprecedented atrocities in modern history.

Adding further intrigue, Hamas is the same group that perpetrated the October 7 attacks on Israel, which reportedly killed over 1400 Israeli citizens, along with other foreign nationals who were attending a music festival.