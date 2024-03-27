Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:51 IST
Hamas Deputy Military Commander Killed in Strike: Israel
Israel’s military spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Israel Says It Killed Hamas Deputy Military Commander In Strike | Image:AP
"We have checked all the intelligence," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago," he said.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published March 27th, 2024 at 00:51 IST
