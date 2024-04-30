Advertisement

Hamas officials have departed Cairo following discussions with Egyptian officials regarding a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, as per a report from Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel.

The channel, known for its close ties with Egyptian security agencies, stated that a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the ceasefire proposal, though no specific timeline was provided.

Here is what you need to know

While the complete details of the proposed agreement have not been disclosed, it is understood that the framework entails Hamas initially releasing between 30 to 40 vulnerable hostages, including women, children, and individuals aged over 50. In return, Israel would release numerous Palestinian detainees, accompanied by a temporary cessation of hostilities lasting forty days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is anticipated to hold a meeting with Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir later today. Ben-Gvir is reportedly opposed to the proposed deal and is advocating for a military assault on Rafah instead. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will enter Rafah, with or without a deal.

The situation continues to evolve, and further updates are expected as developments unfold.