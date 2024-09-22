Published 19:51 IST, September 22nd 2024
Breaking: Hezbollah Declares Open-Ended Battle With Israel, Days After Pager Bomb Blasts
Days after pager and walkie-talkie bomb blasts in Lebanon, Hezbollah's Deputy leader said, “We admit that we are pained. We are humans."
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mourners carry the coffins of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in Friday's Israeli strike. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
19:51 IST, September 22nd 2024