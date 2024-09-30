sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:48 IST, September 30th 2024

Hezbollah Pager Blasts: International Warrant Issued for Kerala-Born Businessman Rinson Jose

Norwegian police have issued an international search warrant for Rinson Jose, a 39-year-old Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers that exploded.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rinson Jose
Norwegian police have issued an international search warrant for Rinson Jose | Image: X
  • 2 min read
