Florida: The footage of the plane crash in Naples in Florida, which claimed two lives and left four people injured on Friday, has now surfaced. In the video, the business jet can be seen crashing on Interstate 75 in Naples in Florida.

The tragic incident reportedly took place during an emergency landing when it lost its balance. The video shows the horrific visuals of the aircraft crashing on a busy road before exploding into flames. Several cars were moving on the road when the plane crashed.

According to sources, the aircraft, a business jet, was carrying five people when it exploded in flames. The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. Visuals from the crash site have emerged which shows a small plane engulfed in flames. Plumes of smoke can be seen emanating from the site. More details are awaited.

(With AP inputs)

