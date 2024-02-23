Advertisement

Dubai – In an effort to boost tourism, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indians on Thursday. The department stated that the initiative is being introduced after data suggested that Dubai has welcomed a whopping 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, marking a 25 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic era.

In 2022, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India while in 2019 the number was 1.97 million. Hence, Dubai receives the highest number of tourists from a single country. The data released by the department projected a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in the future.

How does it work?

The department stated that the initiative will provide many opportunities for both India and the United Arab Emirates. “Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties,” the DET said in a statement on Thursday. Under this initiative, the multi-ear visa will be issued within 2-5 working days after receiving and accepting the service request. The visa will allow the holder to stay in the country for 90 days and is extendable once for a similar period. Hence, the total stay should not exceed 180 days in one year. Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits which also provide operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

What makes the initiative important?

The department noted that the initiative is important since India will continue to play an integral role in achieving Dubai's agenda. “Our inbound visitation from India in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector," the statement furthered. Meanwhile, Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism also elucidated the importance of the initiative. “As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for business, investment and tourism,” Habib averred. “With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai’s diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists,” he added. The Regional head also emphasised that the initiative will not only open doors to longer and more Indian tourists but also provide a platform where both parties can increase economic collaboration.