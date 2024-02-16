Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

'I Don’t Want to Hear Condolences,' Navalny's Mother Reacts to His Demise

Shortly after the news of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stirred headlines, his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya said that she saw him “healty and alive".

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Alexei Navalny
Russia's opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, is dead. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shortly after the news of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stirred headlines, his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya said that she saw him “alive, healthy and cheerful,” on February 12, just days before he collapsed and died. According to the Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta, Navalny's mother who was shattered by the news, rejected all the condolences and insisted that his son was healthy. The 47-year-old Russian politician was the most visible and persistent critic of the country's President Vladimir Putin. He was serving his long prison sentence in a jail which was about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle. 

“I don’t want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the (Feb) 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy," Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta quoted Navalnaya. The death of Navalny was confirmed by the federal penitentiary service of the region where Navalny was incarcerated. In the statement, the Russian authority stated that Navalny “felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness”. “All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out but did not yield positive results,” the statement read. Meanwhile, the Kremlin also stated that it was paramedics that confirmed the death. “The paramedics confirmed the death of the convict,” Kremlin stated in the statement. They also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the matter. 

Advertisement

The cause of death is still not clear

While the penitentiary service confirmed his death, they are yet to reveal the main cause of the death. Last year, the Russian opposition leader was tested in hospital after his team complained about malnourishment and other ailments due to mistreatment in the prison. Meanwhile, Navalny's lawyer told Novaya Gazeta that his family is requesting privacy in the tough situation. “Alexei had a lawyer at his place on Wednesday,” Leonid Solovyev, his laywer, told Novaya Gazeta. “Everything was normal then.”  Navalny was survived by his wife Yulia, and their two children.

Advertisement

On February 14, his team shared the Russian opposition leader's message for his wife in prison. “Babe, we have everything like in a song: cities between us, airport runway lights, blue blizzards and thousands of kilometers,” the Russian opposition leader said in an emotional message. “But I feel you are near me every second, and I love you more and more,” the Instagram post further reads. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Digital
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

3 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

3 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

3 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

4 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

4 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

4 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

4 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

5 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

5 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

5 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Rocky In Long Love-filled Birthday Post

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Frozen Bank Accounts: Congress Gets Temporary Relief Until Next Hearing

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. 7 BJP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly Proceedings

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Announced in Connaught Place on Feb 18

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo