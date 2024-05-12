Advertisement

Tehran: As efforts are underway to bring ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Iran has issued a stern warning to Tel Aviv due to concerns over the country's nuclear doctrine if it felt threatened by the Jewish country, as per media reports.

Kamal Kharaazi, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hinted that the country might shift its nuclear doctrine.

"We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb, but should Iran's existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our military doctrine," Kharrazi said.

"In the case of an attack on our nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime (Israel), our deterrence will change," he added.

This comes despite Khamenei's previous fatwa against the development of nuclear weapons, however, the Iran-then intelligence minister hinted that in 2021 external pressure from the West could prompt a reassessment of Tehran's nuclear posture.

Amidst this backdrop, efforts underway by Iran to engage with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have yielded mixed results. While discussions between the two sides have described the talks as positive, productive and tangible progress, IAEA Head Rafael Grossi expressed frustration over Iran's alleged lack of cooperation and highlighted the urgency to make concrete measures.

In 2023, Iran made commitments to assist in investigating the uranium particles found at a few undeclared sites and reinstall monitoring equipment. However, the IAEA reports indicate that these assurances have not resulted in significant advancements.

Grossi said, "The present state is completely unsatisfactory for me. We are almost at an impasse and this needs to be changed."

Other Developments in Israel-Hamas

On Saturday, United States President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to Hamas that a ceasefire in the war will be possible "tomorrow" if the terror group releases the hostages captured in the October 7 unprecedented attack.

Speaking at a fundraiser event in Seattle, Biden said, "Before I begin, let me answer a question related to the hostages... You know, there would be a ceasefire tomorrow if... Hamas released the hostages, women, the elderly, and the wounded."

Earlier, while Hamas accepted the Egyptian peace offer, Israel rejected the ceasefire talk saying that it lacked some of the key demands.