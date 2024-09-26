sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:27 IST, September 26th 2024

IMF Board Approves $7bn Bailout Package for Pakistan to Boost Struggling Economy

IMF approved a USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for cash-strapped Pakistan, providing a critical boost to the country’s struggling economy

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shehbaz Sharif
IMF approved a USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for cash-strapped Pakistan, providing a critical boost to the country’s struggling economy | Image: AP/ Representational
