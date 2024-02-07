Imran Khan, Wife Given 7-Year Jail Term in 'Un-Islamic' Marriage Case

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: In the third such sentencing for the former Pakistan Prime Minister within just this week, a Pakistan court, on Saturday, sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail. The pair were sentenced in relation to a case filed by Bushra Bibi's first husband Khawar Maneka, alleging that she violated the Islamic practice of observing a pause or ‘Iddat’ between two marriages when she married Khan soon after divorcing Maneka. In addition to this, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband also accused Imran Khan of having an adulterous relationship with her before their marriage, a crime that is normally punishable by death. The trial court concluded the hearing on Friday night after a marathon 14-hour-long hearing at the Adiala jail.

As per the petition quoted in a Geo.TV report, Maneka alleged “That above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period.”

As noted above, this is the third sentence Khan has received within a week, with the ex-PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf founder also being sentenced to 10 years in jail for the cipher case and another 14 years in the Toshokhana case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party announced on Saturday itself that it will appeal the decision in the case, with Geo.TV quoting Imran Khan's lawyer, Gohar Khan, as saying that the “shameless, scandalous and unethical allegations” in the ‘Un-Islamic’ marriage case were made with political motives.

He also claimed that the judge had made his decision based on a second function held for family and friends of the couple and that the actual ‘nikah’ had been solemnised before that.

With inputs from PTI.