×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Indian Filter Coffee Ranks No. 2 Among Top 10 Best Coffees In The World | Details Here

Indian Filter Coffee enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as their beloved brew secures the second position in the world

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Indian Filter Coffee Ranks 2nd In World, Read more
Indian Filter Coffee Ranks 2nd In World, Read more | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World news: Indian Filter Coffee enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as their beloved brew secures the second position in the highly acclaimed 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' list by TasteAtlas, a leading food and travel guide platform. 

TasteAtlas recently shared its list of the world's finest coffees, and Indian Filter Coffee stood out prominently, holding the number two spot. The list consists a diverse range of coffee varieties, each celebrated for its unique flavor profile and cultural significance.

Advertisement

Why Indian Filter Coffee Stands Out:

South Indian Filter Coffee, known for its distinctive brewing method and rich aromatic flavor. Made out of fine ground coffee beans, brewed in a traditional metal filter, this coffee gives a unique taste that alures coffee lovers worldwide.

Advertisement

Celebrating India's Coffee Heritage:

India's coffee heritage hails from South Indian states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. These states play vital role in coffee cultivation and production. South India's favorable climate and fertile soil nurtures high-quality coffee beans, contributing to the rich flavors found in Indian Filter Coffee.

Advertisement

Beyond its magical taste, South Indian Filter Coffee holds cultural importance, serving as a symbol of hospitality and togetherness in South Indian households.

Advertisement

Top 10 Coffees in the World According to TasteAtlas:

  1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)
  2. Indian Filter Coffee (India)
  3. Espresso freddo (Greece)
  4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)
  5. Cappuccino (Italy)
  6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)
  7. Ristretto (Italy)
  8. Frappe (Greece)
  9. Eiskaffee (Germany)
  10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)

This recognition emphasizes on India's rich coffee culture and the exceptional quality of South Indian Coffee.

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

World News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    20 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo