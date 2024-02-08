Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

EAM Jaishankar Meets Iran's President Raisi, extends greeting from PM Modi

As India and Iran focus on bolstering bilateral ties in multiple sectors, Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
EAM Jaishakar meets Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi
EAM Jaishakar meets Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi | Image:X - @DrSJaishankar
Tehran - As India and Iran focus on bolstering bilateral ties in multiple sectors, Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.  The Iranian embassy in New Delhi took to X, formally known as Twitter to share the photograph of the two leaders coming face to face. Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Iran, conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Iranian president and expressed condolences over the tragic Kermab attack that led to the death of 84 people. During his visit, Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian and held discussions on several bilateral, regional and global issues. 

“Honoured to call on the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi @raisi_com. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Expressed condolences over the Kerman attack,” The veteran Indian diplomat wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Apprised him of my productive discussions with the Iranian Ministers. Value his guidance for further development of ties,” he furthered, sharing the pictures from the meeting. Political cooperation, connectivity initiatives and strong people-to-people connections were on the agenda of Jaishankar's visit to the Middle Eastern nation. 

Expanding bilateral and multilateral ties on the agenda

While speaking on the bilateral talks between Iran and India, Iran's Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian mentioned that the two leaders held discussions on a plethora of issues. These diverse topics included the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, growing bilateral and multilateral relations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, the development of the Chabahar port and the importance of the North-South transit route. “Today in Tehran, I hosted Mr. Subramaniam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, and we discussed the latest international and regional developments, especially the genocide and the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians,” Abdollahian wrote on X. 

“Further, while examining the growing bilateral and multilateral relations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, the status of strategic connections, the development of Chabahar port and the importance of the North-South transit route were discussed,” he added. During his two-day visit, Jaishankar met Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian. The two diplomats held discussions on bilateral and regional issues. 


 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

