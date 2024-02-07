From Mahals to Parade: Full Schedule of Macron's Two-Day Visit to India For R-Day Celebrations

Advertisement

New Delhi - As India gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, the state visit schedule of French President Emmanual Macron was released on Wednesday. According to ANI, the French leader will commence his state visit to India by arriving at the Jaipur airport on January 25. On the same day, Macron is scheduled to visit, Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. The French President accepted the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. The visit from Macron indicates how India-France ties have expanded over the years.

As per the reports, Macron will be meeting PM Modi in Jaipur and will reach Delhi later at night. On January 26, Macorn will witness the Republic Day Parade as the chief guest and after the momentous occasion, he will attend an ‘At Home’ reception by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, Macron's plans are much more elaborate, indicating that the French leader is expecting to witness the true blue culture of India. Here's a look at his detailed schedule.

From Mahals to Parade: Macron has a jam-packed schedule

As per the information obtained by Republic, the French leader's aircraft will land in Jaipur on January 25 at 2;30 pm. Shortly after landing, Macron will pay visits to multiple forts Jaipur has to offer. He will start his trip with a visit to Amber Fort at 3:15 pm. After a thorough photo op, Macron will head to Jaipur's Jantar Mantar at 5:30. He will reach Hawa Mahal at 6:00 pm and meet Prime Minster Modi at 6:15. The meeting between the two world leaders will be conducted at the Hotel Taj Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. From here, Macron will start his journey to Delhi at 8:50 pm. On January 26th, the French leader will witness the Republic Day parade as the chief guest at 10:30 am and at 3:50 pm, he will attend an “At home” reception which will be hosted by the President of India. After the gala, the French leader is also expected to hold a meeting with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Here is the complete schedule of Macron's visit to India:

Inauguration

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at around 1:45 pm (IST) will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Chola Firing Range Ground, Bulandshahar.

Briefing

The Prime Minister will address the public at around 5:15 pm (IST) at Jantar Mantar, Jaipur. He will then official recieve President of France, Emmanuel Macron at 5:30 pm (IST) and give him a tour at India's landmark building, a testament of the architectural brilliance and astronomical innovations of the Rajput era.

Jantar Mantar is one of the most precise pre-modern observatories globally, it signifies efforts in the eighteenth century to enhance comprehension of planetary and cosmic motions. Followed by 'Shobha Yatra' at 6:00 pm (IST)

Usage of UPI Transaction Method by President Macron

At 6:15 pm (IST) the leaders will appear for photo op, in front of the iconic building, Hawa Mahal. Later, the two counterparts will visit the handicraft shop and make purchases using the UPI Transaction Method. Followed by 'Shobha Yatra' at 6:25 pm (IST)

Last year in July, India extended UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore.

Dinner

Around 7:15 pm the French President, Macron and PM Modi will have 'round table dinner' at Hotel Taj Rambagh Palace, Jaipur. Followed by tea at 8:15 pm (IST).