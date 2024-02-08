English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

HISTORIC: India to Chair, Host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for First Time | Details Inside

The new year came with a brand new milestone as India is all set to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in its history.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Opening Ceremony of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee
Opening Ceremony of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee | Image:AP/File Photo
New Delhi: The new year came with a brand new milestone as India is all set to chair and host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the first time in its history. On Monday, the Director of UNESCO's World Heritage Centre, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, confirmed that New Delhi will be hosting the 46th session of the International Committee. In a letter to the Members of the World Heritage Committee, Assomo stated that the committee will conduct the session from 21 to 31 July 2024 in New Delhi India. India's ambassador to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news. 

“#India to chair & host #UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time in the convention’s history! The dates & venue of the 46th session have been announced: 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi (India). 🇮🇳 🇺🇳 #WHC,” Sharma wrote on X. In the letter to the committee members, Assomo noted that the decision for India to host the event was determined in the 19th session of the UNESCO meeting. “As you will remember, at its 19th extraordinary session (UNESCO, 2023), the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place in India,” Assomo wrote in the letter. 

"I have the pleasure to inform you that, following a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India, and in consultation with the UNESCO Director-General, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from 21 to. 31 July 2024 in New Delhi, India. Please accept, Sir/Madam, the assurances of my highest consideration," he furthered.

What is the World Heritage Committee? 

The International Committee is responsible for the implementation of the  World Heritage Convention. According to the committee's official website, the convention defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties to preserve heritage sites around the world. It is important to note that the committee has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List and examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties. The body also asks States Parties to take action if any particular property is not being managed properly. The World Heritage Committee meets once a year and consists of representatives from 21 of the State Parties to the Convention which is elected by the body's General Assembly.  

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

