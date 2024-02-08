India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 Jan 2024. | Image: PTI file photo

New Delhi: In a stern response to the recent visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on January 10 2024, India on Saturday expressed its strong objection, deeming the act a severe infringement of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a release by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

“Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement, the release stated, adding that ”the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India".

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom had issued an updated advisory for its citizens, urging them to avoid travel to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), especially warning its people against visiting Balochistan, and some areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming those 'unsafe'.

Noteworthily, the UK had issued a similar advisory last year too, citing the risk of terrorism as one of the key factors.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan", the advisory issued at the time had mentioned, adding that ”there's a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the major cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi."