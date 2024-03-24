×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

India, Russia Continue to Look Out for Each Other's Interests: EAM Jaishankar

While interacting with the Indian community in Singapore, EAM Jaishankar dismissed the notion that Russia is drifting closer to China and away from India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Indian community in Singapore.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Indian community in Singapore. | Image:X@DrSJaishankar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singapore: Dismissing the perception that Moscow is drifting towards Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, said that India has always enjoyed a positive relationship with Russia and that the two countries take ‘extra care’ to look out for each other's interest. His comments were made during an interaction with the Indian community in Singapore which the EAM is presently touring. 

"So, tell me has Russia helped us or harmed us? Has Russia at crucial moments contributed or obstructed? Going ahead, are there gains to be made from Russia or is it only damages which will come out?" he asked.

Advertisement

“So, if I do my calculations from my perspective and my experiences, I will get the answer. And the answer in this case is that Russia is a country with which we have always had a positive relationship,” EAM Jaishankar said.

"Both India and Russia have taken that extra care to look after each other's interests. So, I think we should have that confidence as we go forward," he said while answering a question.

Advertisement

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

On a question on the US presidential election in November and India's equation with the country after that, Jaishankar said: "I prefer to be patient".

Advertisement

Jaishankar said he is confident that India can get along with whoever is President of the US.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

3 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

9 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

11 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

12 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

13 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

16 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

18 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

29 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

37 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

38 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

40 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

41 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

43 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

44 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo