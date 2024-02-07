Advertisement

Male - Amid the brewing tensions between India and Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu extended greetings on the joyous occasion. The Maldivian President's office released a statement on the matter and mentioned that Muizzu shared separate messages to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his message, the Maldivian President emphasised that the Maldives-India ties are established and nurtured by centuries of friendship. Meanwhile, the country's former President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, also took to Twitter to convey his wishes as India gets engulfed in the 75th Republic Day Celebrations.

"President H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu sent greetings and good wishes to the President and Prime Minister of the Republic of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. In separate messages to President H.E. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister H.E. Narendra Modi, President Dr Muizzu conveyed greetings and extended his heartfelt felicitations on commemorating the 75th Republic Day of India," the Maldivian President's office said in a statement. “President Dr Muizzu conveyed good wishes from the Government and the people of the Maldives to the Government and the people of India. He underscored the Maldives-India bond nurtured by centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a deep sense of kinship. The President expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Government and people of India for years to come,” the statement further reads.

Former President extends wishes amid simmering tensions

Meanwhile, the Former President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, also took to X to congratulate India on the momentous occasion. "On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM @narendramodi, the government and the people of India," the Maldivian president wrote on X. “May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength,” he furthered. During his time in the office, Solih was known for his pro-India stance which helped India and Maldives to bolster their bilateral ties.

On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM @narendramodi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) January 26, 2024

Solih was also one of the most prominent diplomats in Maldives who outrightly condemned the derogatory remarks made by some junior ministers which led to a diplomatic standoff between the two nations. Tensions between the two nations became an all-time high after India and Maldives on January 14 "agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel" from the island nation, according to the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The removal of the Indian troops from the Island nation was one of the main campaign promises of Muizzu's party during the Presidential elections.

