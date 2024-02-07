Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

'My Dear Friend': Macron offers Republic Day Greetings, Shares Heartwarming Selfie with PM Modi

After witnessing the marvels of the Pink City, Jaipur, French President Emmanuel Macron shared a heartwarming selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
French President Emmanuel Macron clicks selfie with PM Modi
French President Emmanuel Macron clicks selfie with PM Modi | Image:X - @EmmanuelMacron
Jaipur - After witnessing the marvels of the Pink City, Jaipur, French President Emmanuel Macron shared a heartwarming selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The French leader is embarking on a state visit to India after the Prime Minister invited him to be the Chief Guest of the 75th Republic Day celebration. Macron landed in Jaipur on January 25, where he met the Indian premier. During his trip to Jaipur, the French President paid visits to multiple Jaipur forts including the mighty Hawa Mahal. On Friday, Macron shared a selfie with PM Modi outside the Hawa Mahal and captioned the image by referring to Prime Miniter Modi as “Dear Friend”. 

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people," the French President wrote on X, extending the warm wishes on Republic Day. “My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!” he exclaimed. Macron arrived in India on Thursday afternoon and shortly after he made a touch down in Jaipur he expressed his honour to be invited to be the chief guest of such a grand event. Not only this, Macron also mentioned that the main agenda of his trip to the country will be to bring together the youths of both nations. “It is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion of its national day," the French leader wrote on X. “I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!” he added. 

US lauds ‘vibrant’ Indo-US ties

Meanwhile, US Secretary Antony Blinken lauded the “vibrant” people-to-people ties between India and the United States. In a statement released on Thursday (local time), the American diplomat insisted that the Indian constitution continues to provide an “enduring framework” for the world's largest democracy and New Delhi's solid leadership at the global level. Blinken recalled how the year 2023 marked an important milestone for the Indo-American ties and expressed hopes to take these ties on to the next level. The American diplomat also mentioned that US President Joe Biden has termed the ties as "one of the most consequential in the world".

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India’s Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership,” the US Secretary of State said in a statement. “As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India’s successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities,” he added. 
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

