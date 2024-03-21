×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:32 IST

Pannun Case: Working with India to Hold Those Behind Assassination Plot Accountable, Says US

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a plot to assassinate Pa

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pannun
Leader of banned outfit SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Image:X/@SortedEagle
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: The United States is working with the Indian government to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, according to the Biden administration.

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin USD 1,00,000 to kill Pannun, who lives in New York City.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

During a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, "This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil. We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India." "We are at the moment working with India to encourage India to hold accountable, those responsible for this terrible crime. What we can see is that India itself has announced that they have created a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and we ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done," Lu said.

Lu was responding to a question from Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota, who asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals relating to the killing of Lexie Navalny in Russia are being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:32 IST

