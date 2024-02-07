Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

US State Secretary Blinken Extends Republic Day Greetings to India, Lauds 'Vibrant' Indo-US Ties

As India gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, US Secretary Antony Blinken lauded the “vibrant” people-to-people ties between India & the United States.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Image:AP/ Unsplash
Washington DC - As India gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, US Secretary Antony Blinken lauded the “vibrant” people-to-people ties between India and the United States. In a statement released on Thursday (local time), the American diplomat insisted that the Indian constitution continues to provide an “enduring framework” for the world's largest democracy and New Delhi's solid leadership at the global level. Blinken recalled how the year 2023 marked an important milestone for the Indo-American ties and expressed hopes to take these ties on to the next level. The American diplomat also mentioned that US President Joe Biden has termed the ties as "one of the most consequential in the world".

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India’s Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership,” the US Secretary of State said in a statement. “As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India’s successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities,” he added. 

US calls India a ‘key strategic partner’ 

Meanwhile, in a press briefing on Thursday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel called India a key strategic partner to the United States.  "I would just note that - would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country - it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is - was quite indicative in - during Prime Minister Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer," Patel said in the press briefing. In the 2024 Republic Day parade, which is scheduled to take place on Friday morning, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will be marching down the Kartavya Path. Not only this, women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women's power). The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following this, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

