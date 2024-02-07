Advertisement

New Delhi – Lauding India's presidency at the Group of 20 (G20) summit held in New Delhi in 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar noted that India has emerged as a “friend” and “consensus builder” while presiding over the international bloc. The proclamation from the veteran Indian diplomat came during a book launch event where he was the guest of honour. While giving his keynote address at the event, Jaishankar described the two-day summit as a “notable period” in the country's diplomatic history. While putting forward his assertion, Jaishankar recalled how India managed to make other member nations reach a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration.

"We had a particularly exciting last 48 hours before we came to that consensus," Jaishankar recalled when talking about how the member nation reached a consensus on the group's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The EAM was giving an address at the launch of the book titled "India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World". The event was organised by the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies. "From an Indian perspective, the G20 for us was a test of our ability to emerge as a vishwamitra, a friend, a kind of a consensus builder, a bridge builder in the world today," he furthered.

Jaishankar hails the inclusion of the African Union in the group

During his address, the External Affairs Minister also noted the fact that under its presidency India managed to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Guarantee and ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the group. He insisted that the inclusion of the regional body has also enabled “multilateralism getting back on track”. “Pleased to participate in the launch of the book: ‘India and the Future of the G20’ this evening. Our G20 Presidency was a notable period in our diplomatic history. Resonating domestically, its many achievements have been widely appreciated,” the External Affairs Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “From getting multilateralism back on track, to fulfilling Modi’s guarantee to Africa, there is much that India should be proud of. Bridging multiple contradictions, our Presidency stood up for the Global South,” he added. Meanwhile, the book which was launched by the EAM delves into a diverse array of insights and perspectives from distinguished scholars, policy practitioners and G20 sherpas on India's presidency of the bloc.

(With Inputs from PTI)

