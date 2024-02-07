Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:44 IST

We Emerged as Consensus Builder: Jaishankar Lauds India's G20 Presidency, Calls it 'Notable Period'

Lauding India's presidency at the G20 summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar noted that India has emerged as a “consensus builder".

Digital Desk
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar | Image:X - @DrSJaishankar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi – Lauding India's presidency at the Group of 20 (G20) summit held in New Delhi in 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar noted that India has emerged as a “friend” and “consensus builder” while presiding over the international bloc. The proclamation from the veteran Indian diplomat came during a book launch event where he was the guest of honour. While giving his keynote address at the event, Jaishankar described the two-day summit as a “notable period” in the country's diplomatic history. While putting forward his assertion, Jaishankar recalled how India managed to make other member nations reach a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration. 

 "We had a particularly exciting last 48 hours before we came to that consensus," Jaishankar recalled when talking about how the member nation reached a consensus on the group's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The EAM was giving an address at the launch of the book titled "India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World". The event was organised by the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies. "From an Indian perspective, the G20 for us was a test of our ability to emerge as a vishwamitra, a friend, a kind of a consensus builder, a bridge builder in the world today," he furthered. 

Jaishankar hails the inclusion of the African Union in the group

Advertisement

During his address, the External Affairs Minister also noted the fact that under its presidency India managed to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Guarantee and ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the group. He insisted that the inclusion of the regional body has also enabled “multilateralism getting back on track”. “Pleased to participate in the launch of the book: ‘India and the Future of the G20’ this evening. Our G20 Presidency was a notable period in our diplomatic history. Resonating domestically, its many achievements have been widely appreciated,” the External Affairs Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “From getting multilateralism back on track, to fulfilling Modi’s guarantee to Africa, there is much that India should be proud of. Bridging multiple contradictions, our Presidency stood up for the Global South,” he added. Meanwhile, the book which was launched by the EAM delves into a diverse array of insights and perspectives from distinguished scholars, policy practitioners and G20 sherpas on India's presidency of the bloc.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalNarendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News23 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World25 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement