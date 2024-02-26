Advertisement

New Delhi – Months after the reports emerged that Pakistan and India have decided to change their respective diplomats in each other's country, the Pakistan High Commission in India announced that Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed his responsibilities as the new Charge d'Affaires. The High Commission made the confirmation on X, formally known as Twitter and mentioned that Warraich took over the responsibilities on Monday. It is important to note that Warraich is replacing Aizaz Khan who has completed his tenure in the office.

Who is Saad Ahmad Warraich?

Before assuming the role of Pakitan's charge d'affaires in India, Warriach served as Pakistani envoy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. According to Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV, Warraich has also worked as the director general representing the Pakistani Foreign Ministry in Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey. The Pakistani diplomat has an MA in Economics from Government College University, Lahore and an MBA from Nanyang Business School in Singapore. Last year, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs appointed Geetika Srivastava as the first woman charge d'affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was withdrawn from the office after Islamabad announced that it was downgrading the status of the High Commission. Pakistan took the decision after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.